Zero waste: 'Rise' turns beer leftovers into Super Flour

Lauren Glassberg visits the company Rise, which recycles grains used for beer.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The next time you drink a beer, think about what happens with the grains that are left behind when that beer was made.

There's a new company -- called Rise -- that was launched by several New York University graduate students.

They are addressing that leftover grain and turning it into flour, but not just any flour -- it's super flour.

It is higher in protein and fiber than your typical flour, which is appealing to bakers.

What's even more exciting is that all of that grain that would have gone into a landfill is now being used in a whole new way with the goal of zero waste. And that gives you even more of a reason to drink that beer.

Cheers.

Every batch of flour is sourced from craft breweries in New York City. For more information, visit RiseProducts.co.

