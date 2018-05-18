Zeytin Mediterranean brings kebabs, falafel and more to Financial District

Looking to chow down on some Mediterranean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Zeytin Mediterranean, the new addition is located at 110 William St. in the Financial District.
Diners can expect to find Zeytin's signature doner boxes full of slices of marinated lamb and beef mixture that's been slow-cooked on a vertical rotisserie. The doner is also available in pita sandwich form with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots and red cabbage.
The mezze, or small dish, choices include hummus, chickpea-based falafel patties, and baba ganoush -- char-grilled smoked eggplant pureed with garlic, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
"Finally, FiDi has a clean-cut delicious Mediterranean restaurant," wrote Yelper John M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 7. "We like the chicken skewer plate with beet hummus dip and doner plate with tabouleh. Doner meat was fresh and juicy. Mostly importantly, prices are good for what you get."
And Mitch T. agreed, "Very delicious food with a very reasonable price for its location."
Deborah M. summed up, "One of the best lunch places I've been to. Incredible hummus... must try the baklava!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Zeytin Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City