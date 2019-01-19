Footage of a dark, damp tunnel in Mexico that prosecutors say the drug lord 'El Chapo' used to flee as security forces closed in, was played at his trial at federal court in Brooklyn.El Chapo's former mistress testified how he led her to a bathroom in a house in the city of Culiacan back in 2014.The bathtub was lifted to expose a trap door leading to the tunnel.She says he got in, naked, and ran, leaving her to wander the tunnel alone.He was captured soon after at a hotel in Matzatlan.----------