Monday night Giants-Cowboys game delayed by black cat

A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a couple minutes Monday night.

The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game for few minutes while workers at MetLife Stadium and couple of New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.

The cat did not depart right away. There was a point where the animal was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.

For a second, the cat jumped on the platform in and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the big crowd.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner resigns, mayor announces new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
2 shot, 1 fatally, at NYC intersection, Mercedes flees the scene
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
Show More
23-year-old man fatally shot during fight outside NY bar
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Health alert issued after ShopRite worker in NJ contracts Hepatitis A
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left man critically injured in NJ
More TOP STORIES News