Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train

A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatrain accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Year's Eve preparations in full swing in Times Square
What you need to know: Times Square security, closures for NY Eve
AccuWeather: Breezy clouds, sun on New Year's Eve
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
Show More
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
High-ranking NYC schools official arrested for facilitating child sex crime
Police: Man stabbed during altercation outside Penn Station
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Woman plunges over 10 feet into NYC rooftop hole, saved by her screams
More TOP STORIES News