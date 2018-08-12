For one black supporter, Unite the Right Rally a matter of free speech

KELSEY WALSH
Brandon Watson, clad in all black and wearing an American flag as a cape stood out as he marched and spoke alongside the Unite the Right leaders in Lafayette Park across from the White House on Sunday.

However, Watson, who is black, said he felt it was important to stand with the group to support freedom of speech. He walked side-by-side rally organizer Jason Kessler as the group marched from Foggy Bottom to Lafayette Park.

"Everybody has a right to speech," Watson told journalists. "I wouldn't be here if my man was a white supremacist."

As he spoke the chants of counter-protesters echoed from across the park as hundreds decried the gathering of various groups, including some white supremacist and white nationalist members.

Kessler, who said he is not a white supremacist, said he agreed with Watson's sentiment adding, "White people deserve to stand up for their rights like other people are able to do."

ABC News' Geneva Sands contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Severe weather causes damage, flooding throughout Tri-State
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
Pit bull rescued after stranded, surrounded by water on rock ledge
Probe into how 'suicidal' airport employee stole, crashed plane
Rallies held one year after violent clashes in Charlottesville
Show More
Staten Island team advances to Little League World Series
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy men, threaten to expose 'secret'
Suspects sought in string of gunpoint robberies in Bronx parks
NASA launches spacecraft to sun to get closest view yet
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
More News