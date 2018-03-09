Suffolk County police have arrested a former Long Island man who investigators said was responsible for sex crimes against three children between 2009 and 2014.Benjamin Fielman, 27, formerly of Commack, was arrested in Florida this week. He was already in prison there after pleading guilty to felony sex crimes involving children.Suffolk County prosecutors said Fielman sexually abused three children in Suffolk County between the ages of seven and 11 years old. They said he took pictures and videos of the encounters. Investigators in Florida discovered the material and notified Suffolk County authorities.Prosecutors said Fielman worked as an assistant teacher at the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center in Commack from 2008 to 2011. He also worked as a babysitter.The Suffolk County District Attorney is worried there may be more victims. DA Timothy Sini is asking anyone who is concerned to call police.Fielman was arraigned Friday and is being held without bail.----------