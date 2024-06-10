Ex-officer Nicholas Tartaglione faces sentencing in Westchester County quadruple murder

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Ex-officer Nicholas Tartaglione faces sentencing Monday in Westchester County for a quadruple murder and kidnapping.

The former Briarcliff Manor officer was convicted in federal court of killing four men during a drug deal in Orange County eight years ago.

Martin Luna, Urbano Santiago, Miguel Luna, and Hector Gutierrez, from Middletown, were found dead on a property linked to Tartaglione.

Footage from NewsCopter 7 shows the scene where police found four bodies at a home linked to a former officer charged with murder.

Court records said Tartaglione allegedly worked with others to sell at least five kilograms of cocaine between June 2015 and April 2016.

Some of the men killed were involved in the transaction, others were innocent bystanders.

Their abandoned SUV was found shortly after they were reported missing.

Tartaglione's lawyer made an eleventh-hour bid for a new trial, but the judge rejected that request.

