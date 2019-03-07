Former Florida police officer found guilty in killing of musician

By BILL HUTCHINSON
A former Palm Beach County, Florida, police officer was found guilty of all charges in the 2015 roadside killing of a church musician.

The former Palm Beach Gardens officer, Nouman Raja, was convicted of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the Oct. 19, 2015, shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones.

Raja was immediately taken into custody once the jury's verdict was announced.

"I have some closure. This is going to be a long journey for me. I'll never forget my son and now I can begin to start the process of healing and doing the things that he desired to do and that's music," Jones' father, Clinton Jones Sr., said after the verdict was read.

"I'm going through this mix: Peace, the pressure just left me. And I'm just filled with a lot of joy right now. My emotions are getting pretty wild right now," he said.

He thanked the jury for listening to the evidence and staying "focused."

"The persevered through the process," he said. This was not about race ... this was about justice."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
