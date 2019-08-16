Former Giants WR Victor Cruz unveils new aquatic center in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Former New York Giant Victor Cruz attended a special ceremony in New Jersey on Thursday night.
The former wide receiver helped unveil the 'Victor Cruz Aquatic Center' at the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson.
Cruz and other alumnus made it possible for the pool area to be completely renovated.
The project is part of Cruz's ongoing commitment and partnership with the club to help young people reach their full potential.
