Former justice of the peace charged after allegedly slapping Yankees fan

HOUSTON, Texas -- While the Houston Astros and New York Yankees slugged it out in Sunday's Game 2 of the AL Championship Series, a season-ticket holder in the stands allegedly slapped fan of the visiting team in the back of the head, leading to his arrest.According to court documents, James Warren Dinkins, 73, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Dinkins attended the Astros game at Minute Maid Park when he was accused of the assault.In documents, a police officer said Dinkins was arguing with the victim and, at one point during the argument, he slapped the person in the back of the head with an open hand causing pain.The victim went to security officers to report the incident. The victim, who was reportedly shaken up and teary-eyed, then spoke with police.The slapping incident was captured on video surveillance in the ballpark.Dinkins was taken into custody and later released on bond.A check of his prior criminal record showed that Dinkins, who is a former Montgomery County justice of the peace, was also indicted on a federal charge of conspiring to obtain approximately $120,000 in disaster relief funds by fraudulent means in 2012. Dinkins was accused of applying for the funds in the wake of Hurricane Ike.----------