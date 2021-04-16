Former NYPD cop expected to plead guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill husband, boyfriend's daughter

Valerie Cincinelli is accused of paying her one-time boyfriend $7,000 to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Isaiah Carvalho Jr., amid a bitter divorce and custody battle over their son.
She eventually included DiRubba's own 15-year-old daughter in the hit plot, who she complained was monopolizing his time.
The 36-year-old could plead guilty to one count of obstruction, and face 46 to 57 months in federal prison.
According to court records, police went to Cincinelli's home to notify her that her estranged husband had been murdered -- but it was all part of an FBI ruse.
After the detective left, they say she immediately began talking about an alibi with her boyfriend. Later, an FBI agent posing as the hitman sent Cincinelli a text message that included a photo supposedly showing the body and an instruction to send an additional $3,000 to kill the boyfriend's daughter.
Cincinelli had been assigned to the "Video Interactive Patrol Enhanced Response," or VIPER, unit, whose members monitor security cameras at city housing projects. The unit is largely made up of officers on modified duty due to other infractions, and authorities say Cincinelli had prior domestic incidents involving the boyfriend and ex-husband that led to her being assigned there.
Before that, she was assigned to the 106th Precinct in Queens.
Cincinelli, a 12-year veteran, resigned from the department last month.
Her case has been assigned to a new federal judge.
The judge who had been presiding over the case, Sandra Feuerstein, was killed in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton, Florida, last Friday.
Cincinelli will be seen by Judge Joanna Seybert at noon.
