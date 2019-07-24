Former real estate mogul arrested in Hamptons DWI crash that injured mom, 3-year-old

By Eyewitness News
BRIDGEHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Former real estate broker Robert Futterman will be in court Wednesday to face charges for driving while under the influence.

Futterman, 60, was charged after he crashed into a car with a mother and her 3-year-old son inside in the Hamptons on Tuesday. They suffered minor injuries.

He faces three charges for driving while impaired, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Futterman was arrested earlier this month for operating his boat while intoxicated in Sag Harbor.

He also has an August 2011 arrest for driving while intoxicated in Bridgehampton with four children ages 12 to 15.

