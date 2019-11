Former Suffolk DA Thomas Spota set to face trial on federal charges

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota is set to face trial Tuesday on a string of federal charges.Spota and a former top aide are charged with interfering in an investigation into the former Suffolk County police chief.Prosecutors say they tried to cover up the beating of a drug addict who stole a duffel bag from an unmarked police vehicle in front of then Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's home.Burke pleaded guilty to the beating and was released from prison last year.----------