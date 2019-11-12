Former Suffolk DA Thomas Spota set to face trial on federal charges

By Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota is set to face trial Tuesday on a string of federal charges.

Spota and a former top aide are charged with interfering in an investigation into the former Suffolk County police chief.

Prosecutors say they tried to cover up the beating of a drug addict who stole a duffel bag from an unmarked police vehicle in front of then Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's home.

Burke pleaded guilty to the beating and was released from prison last year.

Related topics:
suffolk countytrialsuffolk county newscorruption
