Former CNBC TV director sentenced for using hidden camera to spy on nanny

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County --
A former CNBC television director has been sentenced to five years' probation for spying on his family's nanny with a hidden camera in his suburban New York home.

Daniel Switzen of Pleasantville pleaded guilty in May to unlawful surveillance.

He was sentenced on Tuesday. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. said that Switzen will have to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Switzen placed a secret camera inside a tissue box in a bathroom to record the teenage nanny and her friends on video. The nanny discovered the camera.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sentencinghidden cameratelevisionPleasantvilleWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of NJ, NYC
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
The Countdown: Counting down to Election Day 2018
Man accused of torture after dog was 20 pounds underweight
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
New video could help NYPD catch a grandmother's killer
Show More
Brett Kavanaugh's ex-roommate says he believes 2nd accuser
Over 200 workers rescued from flooded industrial park in NJ
Woman dies after FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Woman arraigned in Queens birthing center stabbings
More News