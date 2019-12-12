Former TV personality from Connecticut gets prison time for child molestation

OLD LYME, Connecticut -- A former home remodeling show personality convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl at his Connecticut home was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Christopher Dionne, 37, of Old Lyme, has maintained his innocence and is expected to appeal his convictions for fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Dionne appeared on an episode of HGTV's "Family Flip." Production of his new show, A&E's "House Rescue," was suspended after his arrest in January 2018.

Prosecutors said Dionne inappropriately touched his daughter's best friend during a sleepover at his home in November 2017.

After his prison time, Dionne must serve 10 years of probation and register as a sex offender.

When asked if he wanted to speak at the sentencing hearing in New London, Dionne said he did not want to address or disparage anyone, but thanked his friends and family for their support, The Day of New London reported.

The victim did not attend the hearing. Her mother told the judge about the toll Dionne's actions have taken on her family, including her daughter being subjected to public humiliation and hate messages on social media.

