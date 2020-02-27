4 NYPD officers honored for rescuing man attempting to jump from Manhattan building

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four NYPD officers were honored on Wednesday for their help in rescuing a man about to jump out of a window last week.

Police body camera video showed the officers jumping into action to save a man attempting to jump from a building window on the Upper West Side.

Police say they responded to a call on Feb. 18, for a man wanting to harm himself. When officers arrived, the man was holding a knife.

Officials say the man tried to jump from the 10th floor window, but officers grabbed his ankles and pulled him to safety.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea thanked the officers for their swift rescue.

"Sometimes it's the unsung stories of what New York City police officers see and do on a daily basis," Shea said. "So thank you for a great job."

The officers say the man they rescued thanked them for saving his life.
