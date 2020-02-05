Politics

New Yorkers no longer allowed to renew, enroll in Global Entry: DHS secretary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Residents of New York are no longer eligible to enroll in or renew Trusted Traveler programs, an official with Donald Trump's administration told Fox News.

In an interview on Wednesday night, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Tucker Carlson that applications and renewals for Global Entry and other programs are suspended for all New York residents.

He said the DHS sent a letter to New York on Wednesday and the move is the Trump administration's response to New York's sanctuary law.

The recently enacted Green Light Law enables undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses and permits in New York.

Wolf said during his interview that New Yorkers can't enroll or re-enroll in the Trusted Traveler programs because the DHS no longer has access to make sure they meet program requirements.

On Tuesday night, Trump blasted NYC during his State of the Union Address for being a sanctuary city.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citydepartment of homeland securitytravelpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News