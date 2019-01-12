Frantic search for missing teen with autism last seen outside NYC Whole Foods

Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are frantically searching for a missing 13-year-old from Queens with nonverbal autism who was last seen in Manhattan.

Officials say Alexandra 'Lexi' Zablan was last seen outside of Whole Foods on 40 East 14th St. in Union Square on Saturday just before 3:30 p.m.

Zablan is described as 4'11", approximately 127 pounds, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing pink gloves, Nike sneakers, a pink Northface jacket and dark blue leggings.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

