Coronavirus News: NYC distributing 7.5M free face coverings

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that New York City will distribute 7.5 million face coverings for free.

Five million will be 3-ply non-medical masks and 2.5 million will be cloth face coverings.

"Wherever you turn, you are going to be offered a face covering and it is going to be an ongoing basis for weeks to come, to make sure that everyone has what they need," de Blasio said. "These, of course, will be distributed for free as we work together to be this disease."

They will be given out at NYCHA, DOE Grab & Go meal sites, parks, Mitchell-Lama buildings, grocery stores, during social distancing enforcement and more.

You can find a full list of locations HERE.

