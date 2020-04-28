Coronavirus News: Mobile barbershop offers free haircuts to NYC health care workers

While salons and barbershops are closed right now, many are in need of a haircut -- and health care workers are no exception.
Shortcut spent the day outside of Mount Sinai Morningside on Monday.
Shortcut said it wanted to show the community's gratitude for the workers' life-giving and selfless work.
