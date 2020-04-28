coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Mobile barbershop offers free haircuts to NYC health care workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The country's largest mobile haircutting company set up shop outside an NYC hospital to offer free cuts to hospital staff.

While salons and barbershops are closed right now, many are in need of a haircut -- and health care workers are no exception.

Shortcut spent the day outside of Mount Sinai Morningside on Monday.

Shortcut said it wanted to show the community's gratitude for the workers' life-giving and selfless work.

Report a correction or typo
