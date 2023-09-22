Free money Friday: turn old tech into new tech by trading in old cellphones

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's free money Friday and 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at how you can sell your old technology to find money.

The mission to turn old tech into money had some surprising results.

First, it might surprise you how many old phones you have lying around. Nina's search party found four.

The second surprise was that even cracked or broken tech has worth.

An iPhone 13 that wouldn't turn on and was sitting in a kitchen junk drawer was worth almost a grand or nothing depending on where she went.

Before you trade your phone in, you should backup and transfer all of your data.

Turn off "Find my phone."

Unpair the device with your Apple Watch or AirPods.

And, don't forget to remove your sim card.

