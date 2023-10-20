Free Money Friday tips on apps that help you save money, micro-investing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are a shopper and you like to spend, 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some money-saving tips this Free Money Friday.

There are a bunch of good apps out there for savers and spenders.

Some you may want to try include:

- Nerd Wallet

- Acorns - which is micro-investing for beginners

- Rocket Money - it looks for recurring charges and helps you save money by eliminating duplicate memberships or things you no longer use.

