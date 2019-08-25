Freight train strikes pedestrian in New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A freight train struck a pedestrian in New Jersey on Saturday.
Authorities say the CSX train struck a pedestrian who has trespassed onto the tracks in Teaneck.
Police are investigating.
CSX issued a statement reminding the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.
