Freight train strikes pedestrian in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A freight train struck a pedestrian in New Jersey on Saturday.

Authorities say the CSX train struck a pedestrian who has trespassed onto the tracks in Teaneck.

Police are investigating.

CSX issued a statement reminding the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teaneckbergen countypedestrian strucktrains
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Paterson fire sends plumes of black smoke into the air
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Airline to fly experimental nonstop flights between NYC, Australia
Officials: Stolen car hits bus in Brooklyn; 6 people injured
Woman found dead in NYC basement with throat cut
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Show More
Man arrested in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
New York's 'red flag' gun-control law goes into effect Saturday
AccuWeather: Cloudier on Sunday
Police search armed robber who held up gas station on Long Island
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
More TOP STORIES News