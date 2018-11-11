Friends watch in horror as man killed by Queens hit and run driver

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) --
Friends watched in horror as a hit and run driver killed a young man in Queens. Now they are trying to help police find the driver who is responsible.

The woman and her friend were crossing Continental Avenue in Forest Hills with the victim when he was struck. They returned to the scene Sunday night to help police, and recounted every detail they could remember.

Moments later, the two learned their friend did not survive.

Police say the 29-year-old man was struck around 5:30 p.m.

Neighbors say at least a half dozen witnesses saw the horror. Residents say they called 911 over and over and they say at least 15 minutes passed before help finally arrived.

Police are looking for a grey or silver four-door sedan, possibly with a missing passenger-side rear view mirror.
