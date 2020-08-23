Frightening moments for Brooklyn family when roof partially collapses

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- First responders were called to East 53rd Street in East Flatbush just after 9 a.m. Sunday.No one was seriously injured, but an elderly woman with chronic health conditions who cannot walk was taken to the hospital as a precaution.Two other disabled women also had to evacuate the home.The Department of Buildings says the mane gable section of the roof slid to the side, causing the front section of the roof to collapse into the building.It has been determined that the building is structurally stable.A contractor is being hired to secure the collapsed roof.----------