Coronavirus News: Disney's 'Frozen' will not reopen on Broadway after COVID-19

The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million, and even $2 million a week.
Until now, only shows that were waiting to officially open have announced postponements or cancellations. Disney still has "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" on Broadway and five productions of "Frozen" worldwide.
We are heartbroken to announce that Frozen will not reopen once Broadway returns. Thank you for the love and magic we've shared together during our incredible 851 performances at the St. James Theatre. Some people are worth melting for, and today our hearts melt with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uEvNYs2K92— Frozen the Musical (@FrozenBroadway) May 14, 2020
Actors' Equity Association, which represents 51,000 actors and stage managers, reacted with dismay to the news and urged New York and national politicians to rescue the arts sector.
"Today's news should be an all hands-on-deck moment for Gov. (Mario) Cuomo, Mayor (Bill) De Blasio and Congress," said Mary McColl, executive director. "The arts and entertainment sector drives the economy of New York, just like it does in cities and towns across the country. Decisions made in the days and weeks ahead will shape the future of the arts sector for years to come. Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will be slower to recover."
Disney Theatrical gets no corporate subsidy from the Walt Disney Company and its stage shows must be financially self-sustaining.
Although an exact date for performances to resume on Broadway has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Sept. 6.
Broadway performances were suspended on March 12 after Cuomo imposed a ban on gatherings of 500 or more people. There were 31 productions running, including eight new shows in previews and another eight shows in rehearsals preparing for the spring season.
Some shows like an upcoming revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as a musical about Michael Jackson, have pushed their production to next year.
Other shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including "Hangmen" and a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address