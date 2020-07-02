Fort Hood leaders to give update on Vanessa Guillen's investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6288864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: How has the military handled Vanessa Guillen's case? What does her family know about the suspects in her disappearance? Hit play to hear their answers.

KILLEEN, Texas -- Leaders at Fort Hood are expected to hold a conference to address the disappearance of the Houston native soldier Vanessa Guillen.The news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, comes a day after a suspect in Guillen's case died by suicide when police tried to arrest him. A second suspect was also taken into custody.Guillen, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier disappeared in April.Her family is now demanding a Congressional investigation into protecting soldiers from sexual harassment after they claimed the Army failed to protect her."My sister did not deserve to suffer. I do not lose hope in God. God has the last word. My sister deserves justice. Fort Hood, 'The Great Place' hasn't done anything," Guillen's sister, Lupe Guillen pleaded.Within the last two days of the continuous search for Guillen, remains were found in a shallow grave along the Leon River. While the identity of the remains are still not known, Guillen's family believes the remains are her.The Army promoted Guillen to Specialist on Monday, despite her missing status.Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller says that whoever dug that shallow grave went to great lengths to conceal the body. According to Miller, the remains were covered in lime, cement and hid under rocks.A medical examiner in Dallas is working to identify the remains.