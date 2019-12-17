Jersey City shooting: Funeral held today for Detective Joseph Seals

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sea of blue greeted mourners on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City Tuesday as the hearse carrying fallen Detective Joseph Seals arrived for his funeral.

Hundreds of police officers from across region lined up in steady rain outside St. Aeden's Church.

Bagpipes played as Detective Seals' casket was taken from the hearse into the church.

The funeral service got underway at 11 a.m. Cameras were not allowed inside the sanctuary.

WATCH: Arrivals for Detective Seals' funeral


Detective Seals was murdered last week at Bay View Cemetery during a confrontation with two murder suspects, who would go on to murder three others during an hours-long gun battle with police.

The 40-year-old Jersey City native is survived by his wife and five children, who joined thousands of mourners at Monday's wake at the McLaughlin Funeral Home.

Seals worked his way up through the ranks inside the Jersey City Police Department, starting in the street crimes unit before he was promoted to detective in 2017. He is credited with taking back hundreds of illegal guns.

"We could easily fill this room with the people that are alive today because of the police work he did preventing violent crime, removing guns, always seeking to interact with the most dangerous criminals and preventing them from harming our citizens," said Seals' cousin, James Shea. "He loved doing what he did. You know, always a good guy, great father."

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday that it would pay off the Seals' mortgage, and an official official GoFundMe page in support of the Seals family had raised nearly $550,000 as of Tuesday morning.

A number of streets in the area will be closed for Tuesday's private funeral service.

WATCH: Detective Seals and family honored by Tunnels to Towers Foundation


