Funeral held for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral services were held for the 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River in early August.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Funeral services were held Monday for the baby found dead in the East River in early August.

The funeral for 7-month-old Mason Saldana was held at Our Lady of Solace Church in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

The infant's body was found by tourists on an embankment of the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on August 5th.

His father, James Currie, was arrested in connection to his death after he fled to Thailand and was extradited back to the US.

A formal complaint filed in court said Currie texted the child's mother that she would never see her son again.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deatheast riverfuneralBronxManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Affidavit: Man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
Bodies found after father jumps into river to save 9-year-old son
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Jon Stewart rescues pair of goats wandering tracks in Brooklyn
Elementary school sends warning about 'necking' game
Woman calls police on black man getting into his own car
Investigation underway after KKK shirt found at LI police station
MS-13 member pleads guilty to gang killings in LI park
Show More
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
Cab driver finds man fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Dentist charged with improper sexual contact with employees
Woman killed when car crashes through fence in Mount Vernon
Water flows down stairwell, flooding Bronx NYCHA building
More News