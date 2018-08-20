NEW YORK (WABC) --Funeral services were held Monday for the baby found dead in the East River in early August.
The funeral for 7-month-old Mason Saldana was held at Our Lady of Solace Church in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.
The infant's body was found by tourists on an embankment of the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on August 5th.
His father, James Currie, was arrested in connection to his death after he fled to Thailand and was extradited back to the US.
A formal complaint filed in court said Currie texted the child's mother that she would never see her son again.
