Funeral held for beloved Harlem basketball coach who died in motorcycle accident

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A funeral was held Saturday for a beloved Harlem basketball coach and mentor who died in a motorcycle accident.Motorcycles lined the sidewalk outside the Abyssinian Baptist Church, where services were held for Floyd 'Skip' Branch.The 59-year-old was killed in a crash Aug. 10 on Harlem River Drive.He became a mentor to young people in Harlem after starting the nonprofit NYC Bombsquad Basketball Classic nearly 25 years ago to benefit disadvantaged youth. The Daily News quoted his brother, Kent Branch, a Georgia pastor, as saying Branch had taught basketball and mentored thousands of young people.The Daily News said the accident happened just after Floyd Branch visited a loved one in hospice care and as he headed to meet his wife for a friend's 60th birthday celebration.----------