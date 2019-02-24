Funeral services for father, son killed in New Jersey DWI crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral services will be held for a father and son killed n a crash in New Jersey.

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
The father and son killed in a crash in Wayne, New Jersey will be laid to rest Sunday.

The funeral for Jon and Luke Warbeck will be held at the Vander May Funeral Home.

The two were killed when an out of control driver slammed into their car on Tuesday at a gas station on Route 23.

A gas station attendant was also killed in the crash.

The driver, 29-year-old Jason Vanderee, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, among several other charges.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Vanderee had overdosed, lost control of his car, and crashed into a Camaro carrying the father and son.

Jon Warbeck was a former firefighter with the Carlstadt Fire Department. Luke Warbeck was a student at Boonton High School.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentWaynePassaic County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 dead in NJ crash caused by driver on drugs, sources say
Top Stories
4 injured in crash involving sanitation truck in Queens
AccuWeather: Soaking rain followed by high winds
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Search for man who followed woman into building, tried to rape her
MTA: OMNY will be phased in to replace MetroCards in NYC
Police searching for gunman who fatally shot teen in NYC lobby
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Show More
De Blasio visits Iowa, says he hasn't ruled out run for president
Police: Body of man wearing no shirt found in Brooklyn marsh
Rangers trade fan favorite Mats Zuccarello to Stars for draft picks
Man killed in fire at senior center in Newark
NYPD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on Queens playground
More News