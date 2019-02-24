WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --The father and son killed in a crash in Wayne, New Jersey will be laid to rest Sunday.
The funeral for Jon and Luke Warbeck will be held at the Vander May Funeral Home.
The two were killed when an out of control driver slammed into their car on Tuesday at a gas station on Route 23.
A gas station attendant was also killed in the crash.
The driver, 29-year-old Jason Vanderee, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, among several other charges.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that Vanderee had overdosed, lost control of his car, and crashed into a Camaro carrying the father and son.
Jon Warbeck was a former firefighter with the Carlstadt Fire Department. Luke Warbeck was a student at Boonton High School.
----------
