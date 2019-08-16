Funeral for FDNY firefighter Brian Sullivan who died from injuries sustained in line of duty

Officials announced that Lieutenant Brian Sullivan suffered a fatal heart attack at his home in Monroe, Orange County, after responding to a kitchen fire in a Bronx apartment during his 24-hour tour of duty.
He was 54 years old.
WATCH the complete funeral process and mass
Sullivan, who worked for Squad Company 41 in the Bronx, was a 27-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife, Irene, and daughters Nicole and Samantha.
During his final 24-hour tour, he responded to seven emergencies and a fire, the third one he fought in a three-day period. The FDNY said Sullivan had complained of pain and discomfort to his fellow firefighters but continued responding to calls.
Later that night, he was rushed to Orange County Regional Medical Center in cardiac arrest, where he died early Saturday morning.
Sullivan is the 1,153rd member of the FDNY to die as a result of injuries sustained in the line-of-duty.
The funeral began at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church on Still Road in Monroe.
Charity groups have shown overwhelming support for Sullivan's family. Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Wednesday that it will be taking on the mortgage on the family home, and Answer the Call will give the lieutenant's widow $25,000 to assist her with immediate expenses.
----------
