Funeral for FDNY firefighter who fell to his death in Brooklyn

Candace McCowan reports on the tragic loss.

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A funeral will be held for the FDNY firefighter who died while trying to save victims of a crash in Brooklyn.

Steven Pollard, 30, died Sunday when he fell through a gap on the Belt Parkway while responding to a car accident.

Hundreds of firefighters are expected to attend.

The New York Rangers stopping to pay their respects Thursday night with a moment of silence, saying Pollard was a passionate Rangers fan.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro saying the department wants the family to know they are with them.

"A mother, father, brother losing a young man like this can't really be comforted," Nigro said. "We will always be with them, we say we'll never forget, we really mean it. This family will always be a part of our family and I hope that knowledge comforts them."

Commissioner Nigro also said they will start training their firefighters on how to pass gaps on elevated bridges.

Saying his crews often respond in the opposite direction to accidents.

"At a time when people are tempted to get cynical and wonder where our heroes are, where sacrifice and selflessness is, all you've got to do is think about Steven Pollard," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

His funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd R.C. Church at 1950 Batchelder Street in Brooklyn, New York.

WATCH: FDNY procession honors firefighter Steven Pollard

"Some people never get to experience the love we shared," Pollard's girlfriend wrote online Wednesday. "I was lucky to have it with the greatest man I will ever know. I love you so much. Rest in the sweetest peace."

Pollard comes from a family of firefighters. His father, Ray Sr., served 31 years in Brooklyn. His brother, Ray Jr., served 11 years in Brooklyn.

Pollard is the 1,151st member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

