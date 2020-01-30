Funeral for Long Island boy who died in freezing garage

The little boy's mother says she complained to authorities for years, but nothing was done.
The funeral is set for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church in Melville.
A father and his fiancée are accused of punishing his son, who was autism, by placing him in the unheated garage overnight where he froze to death.
Thomas was found unresponsive at his home on Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches on Friday, January 17, and was later pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital.
The wake for the East Moriches Elementary School student happened Wednesday night.
So many people showed up, including total strangers offering support.
Also on Wednesday, Thomas' father, NYPD Officer Michael Valva, 42, and his fiancée, Angela Pollina, 42, were indicted by a grand jury for second degree murder with depraved indifference to human life.
They were not present for that indictment.
Thomas Valva's biological mother says she told Suffolk County Social Services her son would wind up dead if he stayed in that abusive home.
Only now are changes being made.
"Nobody did anything, I tried, I fought so hard to, you know, fought for justice for my children...It shouldn't get to the point that, you know, my son lost his life to actually for somebody to do something," Justyna Zubko-Valva said. "He already made so many changes in people's hearts that I truly think are going to stay for the rest of the lives with those who care about the children, who want change."
Michael Valva and Pollina had full custody of Thomas and his 10-year-old brother Anthony, and both children were reportedly forced to sleep in the garage without pillows or blankets. The temperature was just 19 degrees on the night Thomas died, and authorities say his body temperature was 76 degrees when he arrived at the hospital.
Outside court in Central Islip, protestors were demanding justice for Thomas, including calls for the removal of the judges who allowed the boy to remain in his father's home.
There were five other children present in the home, part of a blended family.
Those kids have now been placed with other relatives as the father and his fiancée prepare to defend themselves in court next week. They've both pleaded not guilty.
Thomas' burial Thursday will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.
