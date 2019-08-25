Funeral for man crushed when elevator dropped in Manhattan

KIPS BAY, Manhattan -- Family and friends will say goodbye Sunday to a man crushed to death by an elevator in Manhattan.

Funeral services for 30-year-old Samuel Waisbren will be held in a town just outside of Milwaukee, where he was from.

Waisbren was killed Thursday while getting off the elevator in his building's lobby in Kips Bay.

Firefighters say the elevator suddenly dropped and trapped him between the car and the wall.

The Department of Buildings is investigating what caused the elevator to malfunction.

Waisbren's father said he spent six years working for a tech/finance company called CB Insights doing sales.

Heartbroken father speaks out after son's death:

The heartbroken father of the 30-year-old man killed in an elevator accident in NYC is speaking out.


Charles Waisbren said his son grew up in Wisconsin but loved the city.

The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan looked into elevator safety following the tragic incident.
Jim Dolan reports on elevator safety after the tragic accident in Kips Bay.

