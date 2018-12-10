EWING, New Jersey (WABC) --Family and friends gathered Monday to bid a final farewell to a college student who died in an auto accident while serving as the designated driver for a group of his friends.
Funeral services were held for 20-year-old Michael Sot at St. John the Apostle Church in Clark.
Sot was the designated driver for a group of College of New Jersey classmates on December 2 when they collided head-on with another car that crossed into their lane.
College officials identified those students as Danielle DeFlores, Matthew DeGenova, Anthony Galante, Ryan Moore and Michael Sot. Sot later passed away at the hospital.
"He was an amazing role model to me and my siblings and a kid who always put others before himself," Sot's younger brother Jon said. "I'll remember playing football and baseball with him and seeing his smile the most. Mike was being responsible just as he always was. I am proud to be his brother. He is now an inspiration to everyone."
The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old David Lamar, has been charged with vehicular homicide and several counts of assault by auto.
Hundreds of people attended a viewing for Sot on Sunday.
College of New Jersey President Kathryn Foster issued the following statement on Sot's passing:
"This news is heartbreaking. Michael was an outstanding student, and a trusted and caring friend with a bright future ahead of him. The TCNJ community is keeping his family, friends, and loved ones in its thoughts during this tremendously difficult time. Our focus over the coming days and weeks will be on helping our campus community process this devastating loss and providing appropriate resources to those who need assistance."
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube