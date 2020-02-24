Funeral for victim of Spring Valley library stabbing as suspect due in court

By
SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A Rockland County community will say their final goodbye to a security guard who was stabbed to death inside their local library.

Meantime, the 25-year-old man accused in the vicious attack is set to face a judge.

The Finkelstein Memorial Library has turned into a memorial for Sandra Wilson, the security guard who was killed. The library is set to reopen its doors Monday afternoon.

The library will only reopen after the funeral for Sandra Wilson is complete. Wilson was a mother of three and new grandmother.

The 52-year-old was on the third floor of the Finkelstein Memorial Library last Tuesday when police say she asked a patron to turn the music down, that patron then fatally stabbed her.

The suspect, Blanchard Glaudin, is now facing second degree murder charges and will be back in court.

Other patrons in the library tackled him and held him down until police arrived.

Glaudin is also the suspect in an attempted rape that happened at Nyack Hospital months ago.
He was given a $100,000 bail but was somehow let out without posting it.

While there is an investigation to determine how he was released, co-workers and family of Sandra Wilson are heartbroken.

"The smile and the greeting she had for everybody, her honesty and her integrity, she will be so so missed," said Laura Wolven, Library Director.

"She was a great mother, she was an awesome sister, she was a great daughter, so many great times with my little sister," said Ronnie Wilson, the victim's brother.

Sandra Wilson's homegoing service will be held at noon at the First Baptist Church, located at 6 Hoyt Street in Spring Valley.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the church.

Burial follows at Brick Church Cemetery in New Hempstead. Arrangements are being handled by Hannemann Funeral Home in Nyack.

