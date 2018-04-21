BABY DEATH

Funeral held for baby found in Astoria, Queens, garbage can

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the funeral held in Astoria.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Dozens gathered for a heartbreaking, yet comforting goodbye for a newborn baby boy found in a garbage can inside a Queens park in February.

NYPD officers, emergency responders, Nassau County Police and locals filled the Most Precious Blood Church in Astoria Saturday to cherish and support the very short life of Dutch James Hope.

The Children of Hope Foundation and NYPD took legal custody of the newborn and made arrangements for his dignified burial.This is the 139th burial of a young child since the start of the foundation.

Mourners said this baby's death is one too many, and they came to the church to be a part of his family.

Police said the newborn was found inside of a garbage can inside a Dutch Kills Park in Astoria on the morning of February 17. A woman passing by the park made the discovery.

Right now, there's a $2,500 award for any information on who left Dutch James Hope in that garbage can, the baby's identity or family members. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathfuneralAstoriaQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY DEATH
Funeral for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Baby born prematurely dies after 911 calls go unanswered
More baby death
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News