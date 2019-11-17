Friends, family mourn Connecticut gymnast who died after accident

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- Friends and family have gathered to mourn the death of a college gymnast from Connecticut who died after a training accident.

The Connecticut Post reports that more than 200 people attended a private funeral service for Melanie Coleman on Saturday at St. Mary Church in Milford. Crowds watched as a silver-blue coffin topped with white flowers was carried from the church after the service.

The Southern Connecticut State University gymnast suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing at a facility in Hamden on Nov. 8. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she died two days later.

The Milford native was a junior nursing student. She was a former All State gymnast in high school.

More than 1,600 people have donated more than $75,000 to help her family.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new havengymnasticsstudent diescollege student
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing of teen in Queens
Investigation into FDR Drive crash that killed off-duty NYPD officer
Vigil marks 2 months since disappearance of 5-year-old NJ girl
AccuWeather: Cold and breezy
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Police: Man stabs wife, sets house on fire
9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December
Show More
Police searching for 'hugging thief' in Brooklyn
6 charged in NJ high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
New Rochelle High School wins in state tournament without longtime coach
5-time World Series Champion Mariano Rivera honored in the Bronx
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, FDNY member injured in crash
More TOP STORIES News