Funeral held for Fordham student who fell to her death from tower

FORDHAM, Bronx -- Funeral services were held Monday for the Fordham student who fell to her death inside the campus bell tower.

Mourners gathered at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem to say goodbye to 22-year-old Sydney Monfries.

The senior at Fordham College at Rose Hill fell while climbing the Keating Clock tower April 14 in what police believe was an accident.

Police said Monfries managed to climb to the top before she fell through a hole in one of the stairway landings and subsequently dropped 30 to 40 feet inside the tower.

She was laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson.

Monfries was about to graduate from Fordham University next month. Her parents will be given her diploma.

There will also be a memorial service in her hometown of Portland, Oregon on Saturday.

