U.S. & WORLD

Funeral of 8 family members killed in upstate New York limo crash set for Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones are saying goodbye to four sisters and four family members who were on the limo involved in a crash that killed 20.

By MICHAEL HILL
AMSTERDAM, New York --
An upstate New York community stricken with grief after a limousine crash that killed 20 people is saying goodbye Saturday to four sisters and four family members who were on the ill-fated birthday celebration trip.

The combined service is being held a week after the stretch limo loaded with 18 people ran a stop sign and crashed at the bottom of a long hill in nearby Schoharie. Everyone in the limousine died, as well as two pedestrians.

Four sisters who grew up in this town on the Mohawk River are among the dead.

RELATED: Remembering those killed in the Schoharie crash

8 victims of the Schoharie, NY, limo crash



Now a combined funeral will honor the memory of Allison King, sister Abigail Jackson and her husband Adam Jackson, sister Mary Dyson and her husband Robert Dyson, sister Amy Steenburg and her husband Axel Steenburg and his older brother, Richard Steenburg.

Relatives say the group - most of them in their 30s - was celebrating the upcoming 30th birthday of the Amy Steenburg, with a trip to a brewery in Cooperstown.

The sudden loss of the group with deep ties to the region brought an outpouring of grief. A candlelight vigil along the river on Monday drew thousands of people, many who knew the sisters though work or school. Two of them still lived in Amsterdam.

The Dysons leave behind a toddler-age son and the Jacksons had two young girls. Amy and Axel were married in June.

While authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, prosecutors have charged the operator of the limo, Nauman Hussein, with criminally negligent homicide, saying he allowed an improperly licensed driver to operate an "unserviceable" vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcrashaccidentNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
Hurricane Michael: 13 dead, including 11-year-old girl
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
Good Samaritans, firefighters rescue puppies from drain
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man wanted for exposing himself to 2 teens in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Video shows woman shoved, dragged on SI
Mega Millions jackpot rises to 2nd largest prize in history
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
'Squirrel Census' underway in Central Park
2nd arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice principal
Show More
Former reporter Art McFarland recognized as 'dream broadcaster
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Charges upgraded in LI DWI crash that killed Boy Scout
NJ basketball coach accused of distributing child porn
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
More News