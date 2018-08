Funeral services will be held Sunday for a murdered Binghamton University nursing student from Long Island.Saturday, family and friends remembered Haley Anderson in her hometown of Westbury.Her body was found in a Binghamton off-campus home last week and her death was ruled a homicide.Her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Orlando Tercero, was arrested in Nicaragua where police say he fled after the killing.Authorities say Tercero, a U.S. citizen, flew there before her body was discovered.Police have not said how she was killed.----------