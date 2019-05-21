Funeral services held for victims of Harlem apartment fire

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Funeral services were held Monday for five of six family members killed in an apartment fire in Harlem.

Friends, family and supporters gathered at First Corinthian Baptist Church to say goodbye to 45-year-old Andrea Pollidore and her four children, 11-year-old Nakiyra, 8-year-old Andre, 6-year-old Brooklyn, and 4-year-old Ellijah.

Those five and Pollidore's step-brother Mac Abdularaulph were all killed in the blaze May 8.

Authorities say a stove burner was left on overnight in their apartment at the Frederick Samuel Houses.

Officials said they believe the mother fell asleep while cooking, and her sister, who lives across the street, told investigators the victim often wrapped smoke detectors with towels so they wouldn't go off during cooking.

It was deadliest fire in New York City since the December 2017 fire in the Bronx that killed 13 people.

