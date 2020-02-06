Funeral to be held for coach killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant exactly 3 weeks after incident

Services will be held Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. inside the gymnasium of her alma mater, Edison High School in Huntington Beach.
Mauser was a mother of three and former coach at Orange County's Harbor Day School, where Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna attended, and most recently worked full-time at Bryant's Mamba Academy, where the group was headed for Gianna's basketball tournament at the time of the crash.
Her daughter, Penny, attended Harbor Day with Gianna, who was also killed in the crash.
Mauser is survived by her three children, including Penny, and her husband, Matthew.
Matthew opened up about her tragic death in an emotional interview with ABC News.
"I loved her. It's as simple as that," Matthew said. "I loved my wife with everything I had."
He said his wife flew in the helicopter multiple times and would always get nervous when she would. On Jan. 26, when she didn't respond, he knew something was wrong, especially when someone called to see if she was OK.
"He called me and said ... 'Is Christina OK? There's reports that Kobe's dead.' And I just hit the floor," he recalled.
He admits part of him wished Christina was a stay-at-home mom, but knew she loved what she did. She was handpicked by Bryant to coach for a girls' basketball program.
"She just adored the girls. She adored them all," he said. "She treated them like her own. She loved what she did."
Community members and loved ones gathered on Saturday to honor Christina.
At the candlelight vigil, a woman with bagpipes who was not scheduled to play led the procession of mourners down to the end of the pier. Nine roses were tossed into the ocean, each representing one of the lives lost.
Matthew Mauser and his children planned to attend the vigil but told loved ones they just couldn't bear it.
"My family really appreciates all the support. I will tell you that my brother is overwhelmed with all the support that he's been given," said Christina's brother-in-law, Gabriel Mauser.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.