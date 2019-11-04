Funeral set for 14-year-old Aamir Griffin killed on Queens basketball court

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A high school community is saying a final farewell to Aamir Griffin. The teen was shot and killed last month while playing basketball with his friends in Queens.
The 14-year-old was not the target of the shooting.
His death has sparked calls for justice as police continue their search for his killer.
That funeral will happen Monday morning at the Greater Allen Cathedral. The viewing is at 9 a.m. with the service following at 11.
Aamir was known for his big smile, his dimples, and he was known for his love of basketball.
In fact, he had just made the JV team at Cardozo High School, when stray gunfire took his life on the court outside his home.
In the days following Aamir's death, Eyewitness News spoke with his coach, Ron Naclerio.
"They get guns as easy as we go to a bodega and get a Pepsi or a Coke," Naclerio said. "And these kids are probably missing school later this week for the wrong reason, to bury a teammate."
Many of those teammates will surely be there Monday morning.
Police are still investigating the shooting, with no arrests.
