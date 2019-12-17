Jersey City shooting: Funeral to be held today for Detective Joseph Seals

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sea of blue is expected Tuesday on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City as fallen Detective Joseph Seals is laid to rest during a private funeral.

The solemn ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. at St. Aeden's Church.

Seals, a 40-year-old Jersey City native, is survived by his wife and five children.

They joined thousands of mourners at Monday's wake at the McLaughlin Funeral Home.

Detective Seals was murdered last week at Bay View Cemetery during a confrontation with two murder suspects, who would go on to murder three others during an hours-long gun battle with police.

Seals worked his way up through the ranks inside the Jersey City Police Department, starting in the street crimes unit before he was promoted to detective in 2017. He is credited with taking back hundreds of illegal guns.

"We could easily fill this room with the people that are alive today because of the police work he did preventing violent crime, removing guns, always seeking to interact with the most dangerous criminals and preventing them from harming our citizens," said Seals' cousin, James Shea. "He loved doing what he did. You know, always a good guy, great father."

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday that it would pay off the Seals' mortgage, and an official official GoFundMe page in support of the Seals family had raised nearly $550,000 as of Tuesday morning.

A number of streets in the area will be closed for Tuesday's private funeral service.

WATCH: Detective Seals and family honored by Tunnels to Towers Foundation


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countynew jerseyofficer involved shootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Staten Island boy, 16, fatally shot outside house after dispute
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police searching for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Show More
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Police: 4-year-old girl in NJ calls 911 and saves mom's life
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Fire burns through NJ warehouse, causing partial roof collapse
Vigil in East Harlem for 3-year-old boy fatally struck by pickup truck
More TOP STORIES News