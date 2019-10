Funeral Tuesday in Queens for 1 of 2 teens killed in Rockland County crash off overpass

PEARL RIVER, New York (WABC) -- Family and friends are mourning a teenager killed in a fiery crash in Rockland County, New York.The wake began for 15-year-old Saniha Cekic Monday evening in Astoria and continued through the night leading up to her funeral Tuesday morning.The 15-year-old went to Edward R. Murrow High School and was an honor student.Cekic was one of the passengers in that SUV.Altin Nezaj, 17, of Pearl River also died Sunday when that 2017 Porsche hit a Volkswagen Jetta and tumbled off an overpass in Rockland County, bursting into flames.A memorial is growing at the crash site near Crooked Hill Road in Pearl River.Aisha Radoncic, 17, was behind the wheel and is now in the hospital with serious injuries.Meanwhile, Saniha's father is devastated. He spoke out about her death."I hope she's in a better place than here, I will never be able to take her to altar, I will never take her to altar, to hold her kids," Began Cekic said. "Only when you lose something like this, you know this is so precious."He says he regrets not being able to spend more time with his daughter."She was a soccer player, she was everything," he said.Police also announced there doesn't appear to be any alcohol or drugs involved in that crash, and there's been no charges filed while the investigation continues.Meantime, a wake for 17-year-old Altin Nezaj will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday night at Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 732 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers. His funeral will be held on Wednesday.Counselors will remain available at Pearl River High School throughout the week, for any student or staff member in need of support. In addition, counselors will be available at our other Pearl River schools this week.----------