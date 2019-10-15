Funeral Tuesday in Queens for 1 of 2 teens killed in Pearl River crash off overpass

PEARL RIVER, New York (WABC) -- Family and friends are mourning a teenager killed in a fiery crash in Pearl River.

The wake began for 15-year-old Saniha Cekic Tuesday evening in Astoria and continued through the night leading up to her funeral Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old went to Edward R. Murrow High School.

Cekic was one of the passengers in that SUV.

Altin Nezaj, 17, of Pearl River also died Sunday when that 2017 Porsche hit a Volkswagen Jetta and tumbled off an overpass in Rockland County, bursting into flames.

RELATED: Couple recounts saving driver in Pearl River crash

A memorial is growing at the crash site near Crooked Hill Road in Pearl River.

Aisha Radoncic, 17, was behind the wheel and is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Saniha's father is devastated. He spoke out about her death.

"I hope she's in a better place than here, I will never be able to take her to altar, I will never take her to altar, to hold her kids," Began Cekic said. "Only when you lose something like this, you know this is so precious."

Police also announced there doesn't appear to be any alcohol or drugs involved in that crash, and there's been no charges filed while the investigation continues.

Counselors will remain available at Pearl River High School throughout the week, for any student or staff member in need of support. In addition, counselors will be available at our other Pearl River schools this week.

