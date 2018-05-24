SHANDANKEN, Ulster County (WABC) --Friends and family are preparing to say goodbye to two NYPD officers killed in a car crash hours after one of them had gotten married.
The wakes for Officers Michael Colangelo and John Martinez were held Thursday and their funerals will be held Friday on Long Island.
Investigators have determined that it was the groom who was behind the wheel in a crash that killed the two off-duty NYPD officers.
The wreck happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Oliveria Road in the Ulster County town of Shandaken, about a mile away from the reception site.
New York State Police say the driver of the 2018 Maserati at the time of the crash was Colangelo, 31, of Huntington Station. The front passenger was Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge.
Colangelo was married for just hours to his bride Katherine Berger, now a widow.
The initial information indicating Martinez was the driver was partially based off witnesses who observed Martinez behind the wheel as the vehicle left the resort, police said.
Further investigation revealed that Martinez and Colangelo switched positions at some point during the trip.
Police say their preliminary analysis indicates the vehicle was speeding when it left the roadway, and neither the driver or front seat passenger were wearing seat belts.
Photos released by state police showed the vehicle was badly damaged.
